LaMonte McLemore Member of The 5th Dimension Dies At 90 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

LaMonte McLemore, a founding member of The 5th Dimension, died on Tuesday 3 February. He was 90.

The 5th Dimension was a group with Florence LaRue, Ron Townson, married couple Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo and Lamont McLemore.

They had hits like “Up, Up and Away” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.” In the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The group won the Grammy for record of the year twice — for “Up, Up and Away” in 1968 and for “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)” in 1970.

Lamont McLemore was known for the warm bass vocals and easygoing presence.

Born on Sept. 17, 1935, in St. Louis, Herman Lamonte McLemore enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he trained and worked as an aerial photographer.

Outside the recording studio, McLemore built a distinguished reputation as a photographer and he contributed to Jet and Ebony for decades and to Playboy and People as well.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko; his daughter, Ciara; his adopted son, Darin; his sister, Joan; and three grandchildren.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The McLemore Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt