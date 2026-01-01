Michael Conlan Vs Kevin Walsh In Belfast On March 20th Live On DAZN – Boxing News







Michael Conlan’s road back to a world title takes him home to Belfast and a showdown with unbeaten American Kevin Walsh, live only on DAZN.

Conlan faces Walsh on Friday, March 20 at the SSE Arena on what promises to be an emotionally charged evening in front of his home fans.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm.

The 34-year-old, bidding for a third shot at the world title, knows this could be the last time he fights in Belfast and so plans on making it a night to remember.

Delivered by MF Pro, who yesterday announced a long-term broadcast deal with the global home of boxing DAZN, Conlan puts his WBC International Featherweight title on the line against the supremely confident man known as ‘King’.

Walsh is 19-0, has stopped five of his last seven opponents and has vowed to ruin Conlan’s homecoming.

‘Irish Mick’ knows the Brockton brawler is dangerous but he is laser-focused on taking another step towards a world title tilt.

Michael Conlan said: “I can’t wait to come back to Belfast to fight, on this last run towards a world title.

“I am ready and excited but know I face a very tough opponent in Kevin Walsh, who promises to bring the heat.

“It has all the makings of a special night, as I keep pushing for that shot at world honours, and I plan to savour every second of it, because it’s potentially my last ever fight at home.

“I can’t wait to see you all at the SSE on March 20.”

Kevin Walsh said: “On March 20th I’m coming to ring Micky’s bell fast!

“I’m ready to go 20-0. Respect to him and his team for accepting this fight, and I know we both will be at our best on fight night, but the kid from Brockton, Massachusetts is coming to Belfast to make a statement.”

Kalle Sauerland said: “We felt the spine-tingling atmosphere of a Mick Conlan fight night in Dublin, last year, but now we’re bringing him home, and it could be even more electric.

“Mick knows this could be the last time he fights in Belfast, so there’s no room for error against a big punching and confident Walsh, who is going to make his presence felt on March 20.

“This will be the first of many MF Pro events live on DAZN and we cannot wait as this will have everything; a big homecoming, raucous fans and high stakes in the ring – do not miss it!”

Alfie Sharman, VP at DAZN said: “What a way to kick off the new deal between DAZN and MF Pro.

“There are few bigger and atmospheric fight nights in British boxing than a Mick Conlan one, so we’re thrilled to be able to deliver this event to our audience around the world.

“Walsh is unbeaten and very dangerous, and Conlan will have to be at his very best to keep his world title dreams alive.”

