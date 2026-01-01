Great British Pubs… JJ Moon’s (Wembley)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

JJ Moon’s in Wembley, Brent became part of Wetherspoons on 1 January 1991. Before that the building accommodated William Perring & Co Ltd, House Furnishers, and had done so since at least 1932. J.J. Moon’s is named after a fictional character, simply playing on the George Orwell ‘Moon Under Water’ theme of some of the company’s earliest pubs. The chicken wings and the fish and chips are a must when you come in for a bite to eat. The pub has a warm cozy dining area with a fireplace and book shelf which they call the library. The friendly staff make sure everybody feels welcome whether you come in for a drink or are on your way to a stadium event. So Go Visit JJ Moon’s When You Are in Wembley!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did JJ Moon’s become a Wetherspoon pub?

It opened as a Wetherspoon pub on 1st January 1991. I believe before that the building was occupied by the company William Perring & Co Ltd, House Furnishers which had been there since at least 1932.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

We are the 5th Wetherspoon to open in the country.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people should try?

A lot of customers prefer our range of whiskies and have this with ginger ale as a mixer.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

The chicken wings are a favorite, along with the fish and chips.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

I do not know of any famous people visiting the pub.

KB: I step inside the pub. What do I see?

As you come through one set of doors, you’ll see an open space dining area with a large display of ales, which can change if an event such as Halloween is on.

You will also see the large, long L shape bar. You then take a step down to an area of tall tables opposite the bar.

Walking through this area you have another dining area with some booths and just around the corner is a warm cozy dining area with a fireplace and book shelf which we call the library.

Through the door to the garden you will see the upper level of the garden with bench tables, following the stairs down you will see some tall palm trees and flowers along the top of the wall and many tables for people to enjoy the sun.

KB: Why should people visit JJ Moon’s?

People should visit this pub because the staff make the pub with their friendly and inviting service. They are always willing to help and have engaging conversations with any from regulars to people visiting the area for an event on at the stadium. The atmosphere is always great.

