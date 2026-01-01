PFL Pound For Pound King Usman Nurmagomedov Reigns Supreme At PFL Road To Dubai Defeats Alfie Davis To Retain PFL Lightweight World Title







Ramazan Kuramagomedov leaves Dubai with gold over his shoulder, capturing the inaugural PFL Welterweight World Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Shamil Musaev

One champion retained his PFL title and another claimed championship gold as PFL Road to Dubai concluded Saturday at the Coca-Cola Arena, ushering in a new era for the PFL.

Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0, 1 NC) once again demonstrated his dominance, remaining the undefeated PFL Lightweight World Champion with a fourth-round submission victory over challenger No. 2-ranked Alfie “The Axe Man” Davis (20-6-1) in the main event. The No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the PFL, Nurmagomedov secured the fifth defense of his 155-pound title, which he originally won in 2022.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Ramazan Kuramagomedov (14-0) became the inaugural PFL Welterweight World Champion with a unanimous decision victory over fellow Russian Shamil Musaev (20-1-1). Kuramagomedov applied relentless forward pressure throughout the fight, using his championship-round experience to dictate the pace and deny No. 1-ranked Musaev any opportunity to settle into a rhythm, a dynamic that ultimately defined the contest.

Following the win, Kuramagomedov told Dan Hardy in the PFL cage that he may have sustained a broken arm during the fight and even suggested the possibility of retirement.

The Welterweight division was treated to the Lazy King show, as No. 5-ranked Abdoul “Lazy King” Abdouraguimov (20-1) returned with a victory over Kendly “The Highlander” St. Louis (11-6), which brings his winning streak to 10 straight victories. Cartwheeling his way to the cage, his creative submission attempts and big strikes kept the American at bay, with the Frenchman picking up the split decision victory.

In a Featherweight bout, PFL newcomer Salamat Isbulaev (10-0) extended his undefeated record in emphatic fashion, maintaining his 100 percent finish rate. The Kazakhstani started cautiously, respecting the power of former champion Jesus Pinedo (25-8-1), but a takedown and transition into the crucifix position proved decisive. From there, he unleashed a barrage of elbows that forced a TKO stoppage over the Peruvian powerhouse.

In the main card opener for PFL Road to Dubai, No. 8-ranked Pouya Rahmani (6-0) once again showed why he is one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the sport, submitting Karl Williams (10-5) with a dominant arm-triangle choke in the second round.

Full PFL Road to Dubai Results:

C-Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0, 1 NC) defeated #2-Alfie Davis (20-6-1) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:41 of round four – Nurmagomedov retains the PFL Lightweight World Championship

#2-Ramazan Kuramagomedov (14-0) defeated #1-Shamil Musaev (20-1-1) via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46) – Kurmagomedov wins the PFL Welterweight World Championship

#5-Abdoul Abdouraguimov (20-1) defeated Kendly St. Louis (11-6) via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Salamat Isbulaev (10-0) defeated Jesus Pinedo (25-8-1) via TKO 4:57 of round one

#8-Pouya Rahmani (6-0) defeated Karl Williams (10-5) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:44 of round two

Preliminary Card Results:

Amru Magomedov (10-0) defeated Kolton Englund (15-5) via TKO at :37 of round one

#3-Taylor Lapilus (24-4) defeated Kasum Kasumov (16-3) via TKO at :45 of round three

#8-Renat Khavalov (11-0) defeated Edgars Skrivers (17-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Makkasharip Zaynukov (18-4) defeated Amin Ayoub (24-6-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

#5-Denise Kielholtz (9-5) defeated Antonia Silvaneide (9-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

#6-Luke Trainer (10-1) defeated #3-Rob Wilkinson (19-5) via submission (guillotine) at 3:48 of round one

Khabib Nabiev (12-0) defeated Ahmed Sami (12-5) via TKO at 2:26 of round two

Jhony Gregory (10-5) defeated Haider Khan (10-2) via submission (guillotine) at 1:17 of round one

