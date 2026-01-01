Brad Arnold 3 Doors Down Singer Dies At 47 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

The music world lost another great one.

3 Doors Down singer and founder Brad Arnold died on 7 February. He was 47.

The band is best known for 2000s rock hits like “Kryptonite”, “Here Without You”, “When I’m Gone”, and “Loser”.

They have won three Billboard Music Awards and earned two Grammy nominations.

He wrote the band’s biggest hit “Kryptonite” in his math class when he was just 15 years old

Brad Arnold was born on 27 September 1978 in Escatawpa, Mississippi.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Arnold Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt