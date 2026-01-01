Dictator Trump… Mark Slouka Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Mark is 68 and a writer. He currently lives in Prague but has lived in NY, MA, VA, IL, CA, PA and AZ.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

It’s an unqualified disaster. We’ve gone from in-your-face corruption to international child-trafficking to state-sanctioned murder. And we’re not even at the bottom.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

ICE is now Trump’s personal, domestic paramilitary force. Under Noem, who auditioned for her job by shooting her kid’s dog, it’s become a rogue army, free to terrorize, kidnap, extradite, kill. The video of Alex Pretti’s public execution (you can see the bastard emptying his gun into his body) makes things absolutely clear: this is state-sanctioned murder. And our Department of ‘Justice’ is hiding the killers.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

Rule #1 with Trump is that everything’s about Trump. He’s not a normal human being. He’s incapable of empathy, or loyalty . . . He’s cheated everybody from the small contractors who worked for him at Mar-A-Lago to the American people as a whole. As I write this, he’s funneling the oil money from Venezuela into an offshore bank account in Qatar in his name! Openly.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Of course they’re blackmail. Any country that annoys him gets hit with tariffs the American people pay for. Europe doesn’t want to give him Greenland, so he threatens them with tariffs. Then he says it’s about ‘national security. Lies, more lies, bigger lies.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Never forget that Trump, at bottom, is a colossal fool. I’m not talking about education; I’m talking about base-level intelligence. He’s driven business after business into the ground. He thinks Greenland is Iceland and Norway owns it. He thinks the United States and Italy have been friends since the Roman Empire. He thinks air power helped us win the Revolutionary War. He’s the village idiot who was corrupt enough to become President. What this means is that he can blunder into anything at any time. Venezuela (and maybe Greenland) are our Ukraine: We want the resources. Maduro? Democracy?

Please! Ask Putin or Benjamin Netanyahu how much Trump cares about democracy.

But going into Venezuela and getting out of Venezuela may not be the same thing.

Vietnam 2.0?

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

Trump, like his pal, Jeffrey Epstein, blackmails everybody. Why would he treat our allies any differently?

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Because he’s out to destroy as many American institutions as he can, and because the 2025 boys, like all fascists, realize that an educated electorate is a threat to them. If they keep us ignorant, we’ll believe anything. And it’s working – we elected this fraud. Twice!

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Of course he is! Trump is all over the few files (less than 1%) that the Justice Department has released so far. He’s in letter after letter, photo after photo. The picture of him with his hand on a 13 year-old’s thigh (with Epstein, shirtless, sitting next to him), says it all. If those files are ever released, they’ll expose the biggest scandal in American history. By far. How do I know this? Because everything they’ve been doing is a desperate attempt to distract from them.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine war?

Russia’s, obviously. He’s made no secret of his ‘friendship’ with Putin. But he’s not on anybody’s side, really, because he’s incapable of loyalty, or even conviction. Russia has some serious shit on him, so he’s dancing to their tune.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

Pick one, or all three – they overlap. At this point, though, he’s also deep into dementia. Biden may have spaced out as his mind started to give way, but Trump is visibly deranged, delusional, and therefore extraordinarily dangerous. A few days ago he confused China with Congress and said China had sent him a bill he was going to sign. Then he rage-tweeted at Europe’s leaders, saying they used to call him “daddy” and bragging about his huge, massive budget. And this criminal, increasingly infantile psychotic, who’s melting before our eyes, has the nuclear codes. And the Republican Congress does nothing.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Because he and the various liars and extortionists and general scum he’s surrounded himself with figured out that the one great weakness of American democracy is that it relies on tradition. Things are done a certain way because they were always done that way. A president makes his tax returns and health certificate public before the election. A President doesn’t ridicule dying war heroes or Gold Star families. A President doesn’t sell the presidency for his own personal profit. And so on.

But what if he does? What Trump (or the people behind him) figured out is that the system lacks enforcement power. Who’s going to stop him?

Congress? The courts? What if they don’t? Or what if he simply ignores them? This is the problem America is facing – a rogue administration that just doesn’t give a fuck and will willingly destroy anything that gets in its way. In my darkest hours I feel like we’re on the road to civil conflict – I can’t bring myself to call it civil war – something I never hoped to see in America, or imagined I could.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

If the 2026 elections take place at all, and if they somehow manage to be legitimate, the Democrats will sweep everything from the Senate to neighborhood dog catcher. But I doubt very much they will take place (Trump only recently came out and said he didn’t know why we have elections at all), and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that the administration will try to rig them / steal them. The only hope I see right now is that the Epstein thing, which is about to crash, hits so hard that all these bastards are swept into prison by next summer. It’s a long-shot, but it doesn’t hurt to hope.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

What elections? Unless Trump falls off the stage – and maybe even then – there’s no reason to believe the elections in 2026, much less 2028, will be legitimate. He’s said as much publicly, telling people in the fall of 2024 that if they voted for him, they’d never have to worry about voting again.

Think of it as a road map: Whatever he’s saying the other side is doing – stealing elections, etc. – is a perfect description of what he and his administration are doing themselves. In other words,

Trump’s lies are about as close to the truth as you’ll get with him.

Day by day it’s coming down to one, brutally simple, unarguable question: Trump . . . or America?

