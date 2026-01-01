Turning Point USA Halftime Superbowl Show Was Beyond A Pathetic Joke Of People & Logistics – Breaking News

How Pathetic Do You Think Turning Point USA Is? The Worst!

By Concerned American

Did you get it? I did.

This morning at 1:04 am, I received a text message inviting me to join in the TP USA Halftime Show. Irony isn’t wasted on the fact that the show aired approximately 4 hours earlier, but I expect nothing less from a group of folks who are geographically and socially inept.

Bless their hearts and get them a clock and a course in geography AND civics.

