Shark Attack In Florida Marco “El Tiburón” Romero Making Waves On Feb. 19 – Boxing News







Undefeated Kansas boxer Marco “El Tiburón” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) is heading to the Orlando area soon but not for the warmer weather, fresh seafood, or Disney World.

Romero is a red-hot boxing prospect from Olathe, Kansas, a 23-time national champion who at the tender age of 20, is already making waves in the pro ranks. He will take on Mississippi super middleweight Chown Sims (10-2, 5 KOs) in an 8-round bout, on the February 19th “Champions Against Domestic Violence” card, presented by Christy Martin’s

Promotions. Martin, a Hall of Famer and women’s boxing pioneer, is hosting the event at Hilton Hotel in Altamonte Springs, Florida, which is a North suburb of Orlando only eleven miles away.

“It’s truly an honor to be fighting on a card promoted by the legendary Christy Martin,” Romero said. I feel it’s bigger than just another boxing show because it’s for ‘Champions Against Domestic Violence’ awareness and support. It’s using platforms to protect, uplift, and give those a voice and safety when needed.”

This will mark Romero’s first fight in 2026 after fighting 7 times last year. He spent a week at training camp in Tampa, where his third pro fight was held on September 13, 2024. His 4-round unanimous decision win against then 42-fight Marcelo Fabian Bzowski. It is the only pro fight in which Romero didn’t stop his opponent as he will be riding an 8-fight knockout streak into his Feb. 19th clash.

Romero was originally scheduled to fight February 21st in Miami, but the site and date were switched.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Romero noted. “I’m ready to fight anybody, anywhere; all is good. I’ve never fought in Orlando. I’ve been there to Universal, but this is an all-business trip. We’ll just be in and out for the fight.”

“Marco’s obsession for perfection seems to grow with every passing month,” Romero’s legendary manager/head trainer John Brown commented, “which will enable him to meet his team’s expectations with this upcoming bout on February 19th and his main event fight on March 20th (in Independence, Missouri).”

Sims’ 8-fight win skein was snapped in his last fight in September to light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs), who was a 2-time National Golden Gloves Champion as an amateur.

“He (Sims) has been in with a lot of good fighters,” Romero noted. “I know Oberlton. We were in the amateurs at the same time. We’ll find out what my opponent is made of when he gets in the ring with me on February 19th.”

Romero is a promotional free agent and how he performs this year will determine his value for potential promoters. “The Shark” (‘El Tiburón‘), though, doesn’t feel any added pressure.

“No added pressure on me because I’m fortunate to have goals,” Romero concluded. “My goals are to sign with a big promoter, fight on bigger stages against bigger names, eventually fighting for a world title on a show back home in Kansas City. I ended last year strong and I want to start 2026 by making a statement to put the middleweight division on notice that (‘El Tiburón‘) is coming.”

Tickets are on sale and are available to purchase by calling 407.720.6008.

First bout at 6:00 p.m. ET.

