19-1 Albanian Heavyweight Kristian Prenga Returns On February 21 To Atlantic City – Breaking Boxing News







Albanian heavyweight Kristian “KP” Prenga (19-1, 19 KOs) will ride a 15-win streak into his February 21st 8-round fight against Joe Jones (16-14-1, 10 KOs) on an RDR Promotions-card at the Showboat Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The power-punching Prenga, a former 2-time European kickboxing champion, will be fighting in A.C. for the fifth time. Now fighting out of Edgewater, New Jersey, the 34-year-old Prenga enjoys fighting there. Prenga is coming off a first-round stoppage of Brandon Carmack last December 6 in Atlantic City at Ballys Park Place Hotel Casino.

“This is going to be a great fight,” the 6’ 5”, 260-pound Prenga said. “Jones is an experienced and tough opponent. I have been training hard and camp is going great. I like fighting in Atlantic City because my fans enjoy spending the weekend there, watching my fight, and if they are lucky in the casino, we all go home winners.”

Prenga, who is a former North American Boxing Association (NABA) champion, has an eye-opening knockout percentage of 100%, 19-for-19, and his lone loss was 9 years ago to Govanni Auriemma on points (77-74) in only his fifth pro fight.

Jones, fighting out of Jersey City, NJ, defeated Cleotis Pendaruis in his most recent fight this past January 9th by way of a 6-round majority decision.

Prenga will be making his debut as a member of Sullivan Managements growing stable of fighters.

“Kristian Prenga is an exciting and powerful puncher,” Sullivan noted. “I am thrilled to start this journey with a fight against an experienced Joe Jones in Atlantic City. Kristian is ready to showcase his strength and determination, and the fans are in for an unforgettable night. There will be a lot of Albanian flags flying in the convention center as the pride of Albania will be in full effect on fight night.”

Sullivan, a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, also manages undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs), 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (18-5), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and undefeated featherweight prospect Brooklyn Barwick (4-0, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

