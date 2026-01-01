Meet Little Donny (Trump) – World News







By Concerned American

Meet Little Donny.

Little Donny is prone to fits of anger and rage. He doesn’t like to follow the rules and thinks nothing of violating other people’s rights.

Little Donny is so bad that he purposely makes a mess on very important things. He is currently crapping on the documents that America was founded on. He has made a stench so powerful that the entire world 🌎 smells it.

Don’t be like Donny.

