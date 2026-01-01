Bad Bunny’s Superbowl Halftime Show Was The Best Of America – Breaking Entertainment News







By Concerned American

Americans needs to learn to embrace new cultures and new ideas.

One group, one region, one culture doesn’t have dibs on the best ideas, the best food, the best music. A lot of what’s considered the best is a combination of things- a little from this, a little of that, add it up, and it’s a masterpiece.

Bad Bunny’s Superbowl performance and the reaction to it is proof of this.

On one side was a group of spoiled brats who couldn’t deal with the fact that he was unfamiliar to them. And instead of learning about him, his music, and his culture, they took their marbles and went home to a lip-syncing lush who is a bottom feeder AKA Robert James Ritchie.

Then, there was the group that was curious about Bad Bunny and got most of the symbolism in a message that was loud and clear- love is stronger than hate.

Finally, there was the group, a large number of people identified with every beat, every verse, every image portrayed in his performances. Bad Bunny opened us up to life on the island of Puerto Rico and the beauty and richness of his culture.

He may be called Bad Bunny but his message was all good!!

