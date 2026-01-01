The Murderer – In – Chief Donald Trump Shows His Contradictions With Ghislaine Maxwell – Breaking World News







By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt

On August 2020 then President Trump said he wished at the time, alleged sex trafficker Ghisliane Maxwell well… She would later be convicted and given a 20 year sentence for sex trafficking.

Trump, in a call two decades ago to a Florida police chief, bashed former friend Jeffrey Epstein and called Epstein’s procurer Ghislaine Maxwell “evil,” the retired cop told FBI agents in 2019, a Department of Justice document shows.

This mother fucker is a liar! He couldn’t spell loyalty if you spotted him 4 letters in the word.

