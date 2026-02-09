Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghsliane Maxwell Pulls A Donald Trump Taking The 5th Over And Over When Deposed!







By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell the former gal pal of Donald Trump and girlfriend of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who is currently serving 20 years in prison invoked her Fifth Amendment right to silence more than a dozen times during a closed-door virtual deposition with the House Oversight Committee on February 9, 2026.

She refused to answer questions regarding the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Does this piece of shit sound innocent to you?

