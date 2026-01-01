The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Airs Its New Opening – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Mel Walker close friend of “Bad” Brad’s for decades and his “Graphics and Video Guru”, created the new opening for The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on YouTube.

Walker knows what an integral part “Bad” Brad’s dad Alvin Berkwitt was in his formative years teaching him to always fight for Civil and Human Rights. He has incorporated that into the new opening.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt