America Is On Life Support! Yet There Is A Chance For Recovery… It Will Take This Surgery…







By Concerned American

The United States of America is gravely ill. It is suffering from a self-inflicted, fatal, autoimmune disease and the prognosis is grim.

The symptoms of what ails US are vast and severe. There is a separation between logic and reality. The lies, cheating, scandals, cronyism, targeting of political opponents, corruption, greed, racism, classism, disregard for human rights and dignity, assault on women, assault on the press, assault on democracy, manipulation of institutions for profit, acceptance of lawlessness, classism, minimizing criminality based on social status, acceptance of evil leadership, and a refusal to acknowledge the current reality is going to lead to our demise.

While the situation appears to be grim, there is help. There is hope.

Surgery is required. We have to extract the diseased portions of the body. We have to take our medicine. We must act- but we must act now!

Speak out against corruption, greed, inhumanity. Hold our elected officials accountable.

Stop romanticizing wealth and opulently extreme lifestyles that seek to relegate those who are not affluent into subservient submission.

The only way we can get off of life support is by banding together!

