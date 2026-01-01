Howard Nutlick (Because He Licks Donald Trump’s Nuts) Is A Liar! – World News







By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt

Trump flunky Commerce Secretary Howard Nutlick (Because he licks Donald Trump’s nuts) is a mother fucking liar! He told the world he only met convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein one time and was grossed out! Only to find out in the Epstein Files of Donald Trump’s best pal that Nutlick had met him more times then he claimed! To steal a word from Nutlick… It was GROSS that he had his wife, kids and nanny’s around Epstein!

In any other time and any other President Republican or Democrat, Nutlick would be OUT!

Not in Trump’s though because it is a badge of honor to be in the Epstein Files!

