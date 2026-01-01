The Story Of… Bull & Gate in Kentish Town







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Bull & Gate used to be a coaching inn called The Boulogne Gate, named in commemoration of Henry VIII’s victory at Boulogne in 1544, and functioned as a staging point for long distance coaches. It became part of Young’s in 2013. From the 1980s through to 2013, the Bull and Gate saw several music events taking place in their back room, with the venue hosting performances from the likes of Blur, Suede, Coldplay, Oasis, The Pogues, PJ Harvey, Madness, The Darkness, The Libertines, Muse, Manic Street Preachers, Keane. The pub is famously known for their excellent Sunday roast to be washed down with a bottle of Rioja. If you want to feel like stepping inside a part of musical history, enjoy its traditional decor and soak up the atmosphere of the most iconic pub in Kentish Town, come and visit Bull & Gate!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when Bull & Gate was founded?

The Boulogne Gate Inn was an 18th-century coaching inn, named in commemoration of Henry VIII’s victory at Boulogne in 1544, and functioned as a staging point for long distance coaches. The present building was rebuilt in 1871, marking the beginning of the Bull and Gate.

KB: Since when is it part of Young’s?

It has been part of the Young’s family since 2013.

KB: The pub was the start of many band’s music career?

From the 1980s through to 2013, the Bull and Gate saw several music events taking place in our back room, with the venue hosting performances from the likes of Blur, Suede, Coldplay, Oasis, The Pogues, PJ Harvey, Madness, The Darkness, The Libertines, Muse, Manic Street Preachers, Keane, and more. The pub became a launchpad for new artists and certainly served as the venue for music careers in the 90s.

KB: Which dish and drink on the menu is a must try for first time visitors?

If you’re stopping by for a quick drink you must try the pork belly bites and cauliflower fritters. What we’re famously known for though, is our excellent Sunday roast – washed down with a bottle of Rioja.

KB: Which famous people have visited over the years?

We are regularly visited by professionals from across the entertainment industry, benefitting from our prime location right next to the iconic Kentish Town Forum. Taylor Swift also famously chose the venue as a filming location for her “End Game” music video in 2017.

KB: In which series and movies did the pub appear in?

There aren’t any well-known films or TV shows that clearly feature the Bull & Gate as a main setting. That said, Kentish Town does appear in popular shows like “Fleabag”, and music videos like “Gimme Gimme Gimme” by ABBA, and “Bad Behaviour”. Given how well known the Bull & Gate is locally, especially as a music venue, it’s quite possible it shows up in the background of street scenes or pub shots, even if it’s not directly highlighted.

KB: Describe to the RSR Readers what they can expect on a visit to Bull & Gate?

The beautiful intricacies of this Grade II listed building are woven throughout the interiors, creating the comforting charm of a traditional, welcoming pub. Our team is always on hand to offer a tailored experience, whether you’re joining us for a celebratory meal, stopping by for a pint after a dog walk or catching up with friends after work. The pub’s dark, earthy tones and roaring fires offer a home away from home feel, while upstairs, the Boulogne Bar provides more of a contrast – a hidden, speakeasy-style space ideal for private hire and special events.

KB: Why should people visit Bull & Gate?

To feel like they are stepping inside a part of musical history, enjoy its traditional decor and soak up the atmosphere of the most iconic pub in Kentish Town. It has so much story behind it, and yet still manages to remain a timeless hotspot for locals and visitors alike.

