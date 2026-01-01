Fabio Wardley Defends His WBO Heavyweight Title Against Daniel Dubois On May 9th in Manchester England – Breaking Boxing News







Fabio Wardley will make the first defense of his WBO World Heavyweight Championship in a blockbuster all-British showdown against former IBF World Champion Daniel Dubois at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, May 9 live worldwide on DAZN.

In ‘Don’t Blink’, two of the most destructive punchers in the heavyweight division collide in what promises to be a seismic night for British boxing. Between them, Wardley and Dubois boast a combined knockout percentage of over 90%, with just one bout apiece on their professional records going the distance.

Wardley’s WBO title was upgraded from interim status following his dramatic October stoppage of Joseph Parker, and now the Ipswich power-puncher faces his most accomplished test yet — a man who challenged for the undisputed heavyweight championship in his most recent outing against Oleksandr Usyk last July.

For Dubois, this represents a shot at becoming a two-time heavyweight world champion. The 28-year-old Londoner is no stranger to high-pressure domestic blockbusters, having demolished Anthony Joshua in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in September 2024 to claim IBF world honours.

British heavyweight history has been shaped by nights like this — from Tyson Fury defending against Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora, to David Haye versus Audley Harrison, and the original “Battle of Britain” in 1993 when Lennox Lewis stopped Frank Bruno to retain the WBC crown. On May 9, a new chapter will be written.

Frank Warren, Founder and Chairman of Queensberry: “This is another piece of British heavyweight history being made.”

“This is quite simply the most exciting and explosive fight available for Fabio’s first defense of his WBO world title, and it tells you everything about him that this is the fight he demanded.”

“Fabio’s journey has been extraordinary and inspiring. Time and again he is written off, and time and again he proves people wrong. He keeps stepping up, keeps taking on bigger challenges, and keeps delivering, often against the odds.”

“For Daniel to be attempting to become a two-time world champion at just 28 is equally remarkable. This will be his sixth world title fight, and across that run only Oleksandr Usyk has been able to defeat him.”

“Manchester is in for an incredible night, and British boxing will be on full display.”

Alfie Sharman, VP Marketing for DAZN: “This is one of the biggest fights that can be made globally in boxing, between two of the best fighters that Britain has to offer. And it is all live and exclusive worldwide, only on DAZN.”

Fabio Wardley: “I’ve never been in this game to play around — I’m committed to big fights only. I’m the champion, this is a voluntary defense, and I chose this. I’m not about to win a world title and then take easy fights or hide away with it — I’m not running off with my belt. One thing you can’t ever say about me is I’ve shied away from a challenge. I’ve always gone looking for the biggest tests, and I’d back myself against anyone in this division.

This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in the heavyweight division right now — and the best part is, it doesn’t need the extra stuff… this fight sells itself. With me, you know what you’re getting — drama and entertainment — and when that first bell goes, it’s going to be fireworks.”

Daniel Dubois: “On the 9th May the world title reign is over for Fabio, and I will become champion again. Let’s go.”

FIGHTER PROFILES

Fabio Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) rose to prominence with his British title victory over David Adeleye in October 2023 before twice facing British Olympian Frazer Clarke — battling to a draw before producing a devastating first-round knockout in their rematch.

Wardley then captured the WBA Interim World title with a dramatic 10th-round stoppage of Justis Huni at Portman Road, Ipswich, despite trailing on the scorecards. His ascent continued with an 11th-round stoppage of Joseph Parker, earning him WBO Interim status that was later elevated to full world championship honors when Usyk declined to defend the belt.

Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) claimed the WBA “regular” world title with a knockout of Trevor Bryan in 2022 and defended it against Kevin Lerena before challenging Oleksandr Usyk in Poland in August 2023.

He rebounded emphatically with victories over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua, with the Hrgovic win earning IBF Interim status that was later upgraded before his crushing Wembley triumph over Joshua. Most recently, Dubois again challenged Usyk for undisputed honors at Wembley, where the Ukrainian handed him the second defeat of his career.

