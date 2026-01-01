The Story Of… Schwartz’s Deli in Montreal







Exclusive Interview with Francisco Silva, General Manager

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Schwartz’s Deli

Schwartz’s Deli is a deli in Montreal founded in 1928. Since 2012 it is owned by The Nakis Family, The Sara Family and Celine Dion. The smoked meat sandwich is the deli’s signature dish which is made with the same recipe since 1928. Famous visitors include Celine Dion, Leonard Cohen and Angelina Jolie. So if you are in Montreal, it is a must to visit Schwartz’s!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Schwarz’s Deli was founded?

Schwartz’s was founded in 1928 by Reuben Schwartz.

KB: Who is the owner now and since when?

Since 2012, the owners of Schwartz’s are The Nakis Family, The Sara Family, and Celine Dion.

KB: What is your signature dish and why must people try it?

Our smoked meat sandwich, because it is the best in the world!

KB: How do you create the unique flavor of your smoked meat?

Exact same recipe since 1928. We purchase raw briskets from local suppliers and then marinate for 10 days with our special spice blend, followed by a slow over-night cooking in our in-house smokehouses. Therefore, each day we end up with the freshest possible briskets which we then steam for up to 3 hours before carving and preparing the sandwiches for our on-site Customers.

KB: How many seats do you have and are you expanding in the future?

We have the capacity to seat 60 persons and have no plans for expansion.

KB: What items do you sell in your online shop?

Our online shop has many promotional items available, such as t-shirts, caps, mugs, socks, tuques, scarves, gift cards etc. The only food items that are available are our bottled spices (ie beef, poultry and french fry seasoning) and our Schwartz’s brand yellow mustard.

KB: Which famous Customers visited your deli over the years?

Our celebrity visitors are too numerous to mention but to mention just a few: Halle Berry, Celine Dion, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Brian Gosselin, Anthony Bourdain, Chris Rock, Howie Mandel, Leonard Cohen, Jean Beliveau, Joan Rivers.

KB: In which series and movies did Schwartz’s Deli appear?

We have appeared in the series “Somebody Feed Phil”, “You Gotta Eat Here!”, Anthony Bourdain and many more.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to Schwartz’s Deli.

You see pictures wall to wall, lots of history and happy people, many tables/chairs, counter stools, a barbecue grill for steaks and a large service counter where all the orders are prepared for the in-house customers.

KB: Why should people visit Schwartz’s Deli?

Schwartz’s is like a museum of fantastic food and interesting people. Schwartz’s is an experience for Montrealers and a must when visiting Montreal.

For more information check out Schwartz’s Deli website: HERE

