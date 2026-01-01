America Is Deathly Sick With Pedophilia At High Levels Of Power & Wealth – World News







By Concerned Citizen

America is deathly sick! America is on life support. Decades of hatred, racism, classism, and a surge of corruption, aided by a group of greedy and opportunistic individuals has led us to the point where our democracy is on the brink of collapse.

One of the things that can help us to heal is justice and accountability.

We have a group of people leading our government who have been accused of the most heinous crimes. And currently, there is no accountability for them and no justice for their victims.

Some in our general populace are content to allow their crimes to go unpunished because they don’t have a sense of justice.

Many hold higher standard for celebrities than they do for elected officials. Why? If Sean Combs and R. Kelly can be investigated, indicted, and convicted, why shouldn’t elected officials accused of worse crimes be held to account? Why are Germany, France, and England demanding investigations while the United States continues their decades long silence on the Epstein scandal? Is this truly justice?

Or is America defaulting to its own version of a caste system where justice is contingent upon social status, wealth, or influence?

Is that really justice? Is it worth democracy?

