Pamela Bondi’s Incompetence Only Eclipsed By Her Evilness – World News

By Concerned American

Blame, excuse, deflect, minimize, misdirect, manipulate….. these are all tools of the dysfunctional.



And anyone wanting to see dysfunctional in its entirety need only look at Pamela Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee convened to hear testimony regarding the Epstein scandal and Bondi used the opportunity to brown nose and crony-up to the Liar-in-Chief.

While her whole testimony was an embarrassing display of incompetence and contempt for the rule of law, her low was deflecting from the pain of the Epstein survivors to the stock market surge that some Americans are enjoying.

What a deplorable, depraved, despicable individual!

