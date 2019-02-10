Undefeated Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Onoriode Ehwarieme, 17-0, 16 KO’s has maintained his belief that he is ready to take on the top dogs of the heavyweight division and has always called out unbeaten world champion, Anthony Joshua.
The 6’9 tall heavyweight has declared his availability to take on all comers as well as WBC Heavyweight Champion, Deontay Wilder. He had earlier stated he was the man who sent Joshua packing back to England when the British born fighter with Nigerian roots came down to the West African country in an attempt to represent them at the 2008 Olympic Games.
Joshua, 21-0, 20 KO’s is the unified WBO, IBF and WBA Heavyweight Champion after previously winning gold for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympic Games during his amateur days, but according to Ehwarieme, Joshua whose parents are both of Nigerian descent had tried to compete for a place on Nigeria’s boxing team to the 2008 Olympic Games during a short stay in Ijebu Ode in Ogun state, Nigeria.
“I should have fought Anthony Joshua in the amateur qualifiers in 2008 when I heard he wanted to compete but he didn’t show up. I didn’t get the opportunity to knock him out as an amateur so I will knock him out as a professional. He will not last 8 rounds with me,” Ehwarieme had earlier stated on record.
“I want to beat both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to take the titles from them, yes that’s my mission and I intend to execute it. I will knock them out one by one, I’m going to be the champion of the world,” Ehwarieme who now stays in the US alluded.
He is yet to take his fight in the US of course, but Onoriode Ehwarieme is a well travelled man and has already fought on three continents after making his debut in Indonesia in 2010, proceeded to fight in Ghana and later his native Nigeria before embarking on a 5-fight stint in Argentina in 2016 and 2017. His last fight was back in Nigeria, a round 4 TKO victory over Kofi Johnson of Ghana at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on 29 April,2018.
Now that he's in America, Ehwarieme insists the time is ripe for him to finally follow in the footsteps of his idol, Samuel "The Nigerian Nightmare" Peter who won the WBC world heavyweight title in 2008 before losing it to Vitali Klitschko in his first defence. Peter also later lost to the other Klitschko brother, Wladimir in 2010 for all of the IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts but Ehwarieme insists he will make amends soon by bringing the world title back home to Nigeria. Bring em on!