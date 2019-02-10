Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and later moving to Bloomington, Illinois, after a successful amateur boxing career, Francisco Arreola turned pro on 2/13/86 with a decision win over Gabriel Garcia (5-1). After just 6 pro fights, he was called to face world rated Loris Stecca (44-2-1, 31 ko’s) in Italy and answered the call holding this former WBA World Champion to a home town draw. Only 3 months later, Francisco was called back to Italy, this time facing Maurizio Stecca (24-0, 9 ko’s). Arreola dropped a 10 round decision to the man who would go on to become WBO World Featherweight Champion.
After just 8 pro bouts, his record was 5-1-2, 1 by ko. He had faced 2 World Champions on foreign soil, and looked impressive. He then went on a 13 win streak and stepped in to face Amos “Sweet Pea” Cowart (9-7, 5 ko’s) for the Florida State Featherweight Title Belt. Arreola won a lopsided unanimous decision to pick up his first title belt, and become an adopted Son by Florida fight fans.
He continued his winning ways with 10 more victories in a row, including wins over Jerome Coffee in Macao China, and a 12 round victory over Manuel Santiago for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight Title. Climbing fast in the world rankings, Arreola defeated Mexico’s Eduardo Montes (17-13-2, 12 ko’s). It was Nov. 22 of 1997 when Frisco faced off with Jose Alfonso Rodriguez (9-2-2, 5 ko’s) for the FECARBOX Jr. Lightweight Title. Arreola was stopped in round 10 of a bruising battle held at the Clearwater Auditorium in Florida. On October 24, 1998 Arreola stepped into the ring for his last pro bout, facing legendary World Champion Juan Manuel Marquez who was 26-1, 19 ko’s at the time, to challenge for the NABO Featherweight Title. Marquez stoppped Arreola in the 3rd round. On June 22, 2014 Francisco was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.
Francisco Arreola finished his pro career with an impressive record of 29 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws, and 8 wins by knockout.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.