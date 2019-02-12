Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce, 7-0, 7 KO’s takes on former WBC title holder Bermane Stiverne, 25-3-1, 21 KO’s in London. The O2 Arena will stage ITV Box Office televised encounter on February 23rd.
The 33 year-old ditched the vest on the back of a Silver Medal at the Rio Olympics.
Two and a half years on, and Joyce is pushing to be involved in the world title scene by 2020.
Joyce who is at Big Bear with trainer Abel Sanchez, firmly believes he is on the cusp of big things.
Joyce who had earlier called out Luis Ortiz for a fight decided to take another route probably after realizing that the Ortiz route is a risky one
At this stage of his career, even though he’s been rushed because age is not on his side, he still needs to be careful who he takes on because everything could falls apart for him if he loses in a very devastating manner. Bermane Stiverne presents his own risk too but not like what Ortiz will bring. Even though he claims to be reborn after his loss to Wilder, I don’t see Stiverne doing any much damage to Joe Joyce.
In all Joyce made a wise decision in not pursuing a fight with Luis Ortiz because it's a fight he'll likely lose.