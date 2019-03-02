Boxing fans were all set to attend the boxing event of the year when Deontay Wilder met Tyson Fury for the second time. Billed as the biggest pay-per-view event in history this bout was set for the 18th of May and the excitement was running high. However, recent reports revealed that the deal was dead in the water and that no contracts were to be signed. It seems that Fury has been stolen away and freetips.com has the latest news.
ESPN and Top Rank has announced that Fury will be signing with them for a rather lucrative five-fight deal, which includes the normal warm-up fight and have vetoed the fighter doing anything else before this deal has been fulfilled. To the disguise of Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel, this includes any dates between the two fighters. Tensions are running high, and the angry manager has launched a verbal attack that we have to say maintains a high level of professionalism despite his obvious disappointment. When interviewed about the situation by World Boxing News he said “We were ready to do the rematch next and they obviously weren’t. It seems Top Rank didn’t want Fury to fight Deontay next, and so we move on.”
In confusing revelations, he explains that there was regular conversation with Tyson Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren who never gave any indication that the proposed date would not go ahead. To the contrary if Finkel is to be believed the fight was planned and agreed with all parties happy.
Wilder and his manager had also been in discussion with ESPN for a two-fight rematch deal which seemed to be taken off the table without prior knowledge. He had also been approached by Top Rank who wanted to take the boxer on to a multi-fight deal, but the manager confirms that he did turn that approach down saying “The deal effectively meant signing Deontay over to them and included a purse for a fight before the Tyson Fury rematch. But we didn’t want to – and are not going to – give up our fighter up to them. If we wanted to do a fight beforehand, we would do it ourselves.”. Which is fair enough and the Wilder camp has confirmed that regardless of the opponent he will appear in either New York or Las Vegas in May as planned.
The Fury contingent seems to be placing the ball of blame firmly at the door of Wilder and Fury himself took to Twitter to express his frustration at what he felt to be excuses and boxing politics. He clearly did not see his new deal as being the reason the fight won’t go ahead saying “I will fight anyone in world boxing. Don’t use boxing politics as an excuse not to challenge me the lineal heavyweight champ!”. It doesn’t really matter who is to blame; sadly, fans will be left disappointed as the fight of the century will not be going ahead in May, although from the sound of things should a date ever be finalized tempers will be running high and we can expect fireworks.