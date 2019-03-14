By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAFP
Once upon a time, Doctor Curmudgeon® wrote a column about four letter words. The star of that old column was “diet”
However there is another four letter word that I, unfortunately, have become acquainted with.
It has become a descriptor that runs rampant throughout our daily lives.
This four letter word is all too unfortunately, pervading our world, our everyday lives. It threads through the fabric of our society.
It flashes into my mind, all too frequently.
It appears in bright neon letters:
RUDE!
RUDENESS!
It is not just the men wearing their caps when I enter the exam room. Because when I request that they remove them, they do so.
It is everywhere.
I will return a patient’s call in the evening and spend whatever time is necessary discussing their question…and then…and then…many just hang up.
Where is the kind “Thank you, doc?”
Sometimes, if the conversation is ending and the individual is about to hang up, I will quickly say (sarcasm font on) “Thank you.” Usually the response before the caller hangs up on me is “Oh, Yeah.”
Politeness is the wonderful soothing oil that smoothes a civilized society.
It is redolent of respect for one another.
It displays appreciation and thankfulness.
When we are treated politely, we do feel good.
If I, inadvertently bump into someone, I will always apologize, and all too often, I get a reply such as “Yeah, you should have watched where you are going.” True, but sometimes, bumps just happen.
Running towards an elevator, it is a rare occurrence for someone in that vehicle, to actually press the Hold button or put a hand across in order to delay its closing.
Don’t mention the times we see someone attempting to go through a door with arms loaded with packages…and it is quite rare for someone to step forward and hold that door open.
Or the times that I call a patient to review results, and leave several messages. When I am fortunate enough to reach that patient, I do inquire as to why my calls have not been returned. I am told that the individual was too busy and could have called during a lunch hour, but preferred not to interrupt their feeding time.
Besides being a curmudgeon, I must be an old crank…but so it is.
“Please, thank you and excuse me,” can often soothe an equally cranky world.
Ah, I would so like to erase that word “rude” from appearing in my brain
I am aware that there are those among you who might counter with reminders of Winston Churchill’s storied rudeness. His “rudeness” stemmed from impatience, intensity and great intelligence.
Sir Winston once said, “A gentleman is a man who is only rude when he intends to bel”
I have not had the great good fortune to encounter a Winston Churchill among the rude beings that I meet. Nowhere is that brilliant wittiness to be found threading through their quips. Just plain rudeness!
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
SERMO www.sermo.com “talk real world medicine”Contact the Feature Writers