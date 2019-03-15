For Kate and Gerry McCann, the night of May 3, 2007 was the day their dream Portugal vacation turned into a living nightmare. This infamous night was when their 3-year-old daughter, Madeleine, vanished from their hotel room just yards from where the young parents were dining. Convinced she was kidnapped from her bed, the McCanns desperately plead for Madeleine’s safe return, sparking a worldwide manhunt. But as international authorities ramped up their efforts, a veil of suspicion was cast on everyone by law enforcement and loved ones alike. Ten years following her shocking disappearance, Investigation Discovery (ID) examines what really happened to Madeleine McCann that fateful night in the two-hour special event, MADELEINE MCCANN: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY premiering Sunday, April 7 at 9/8c.
“The disappearance of Madeline McCann is every parent’s true life, nightmare: your little daughter is snatched from your hotel room in a foreign country, vanishing seemingly into thin air,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Someone out there knows what really happened to Madeleine McCann, which is why we are eager to engage our passionate viewers in helping us to bring renewed attention to this heartbreaking case and, hopefully, find justice for Madeleine, once and for all.”
The latest installment from ID’s breakout MURDER MYSTERY franchise, MADELEINE MCCANN examines the case from top to bottom, dissecting the timeline leading up to Madeleine’s disappearance and the subsequent actions taken by law enforcement and loved ones alike to find her. The mini-series features all-new and exclusive interviews with key players in the investigation, including members of law enforcement, the McCann’s legal team, and a flurry of criminal experts and journalists who followed the case from the very beginning.
