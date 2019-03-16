One of my closest friends received this in his email box today and it should be AGAINST THE LAW!!!!!!
Dear (Name Removed)
I am proud of the fact that President Donald Trump, who I tried to persuade to run for President in 1988, 2000, 2004, 2012, and again successfully in 2016, praised me for my “guts” recently when I said I would not under any circumstances bear false witness against him.
The President spoke of our 40 year friendship recently on CBS when he said “I’ve always liked him. He’s a character,” and said I was “doing a good job of defending myself.”
I face a trial in the District of Columbia, in which my lawyers project my legal costs to mount a vigorous defense could cost as much as $2 million!
Donate to the Stone Defense Fund Now (This is a hyperlink in the actual email.)
Due to the fake news media attacks on me over the last two years, my family and I are on the verge of personal bankruptcy and reports online that I am wealthy are entirely false.
I have no choice but to come right out and ask you for your help.
Won’t you send a generous contribution of $25, $50, $75, $100, $200, $300 or even $500 today?
Some people have sent as much as $1000 dollars but no amount is too big or too small.
Donate to the Stone Defense Fund Now (This is a hyperlink in the actual email.)
Whatever you can send… would be a Godsend. The use of these funds is strictly limited to my legal defense. None of this money is utilized for my personal use.
Needless to say, my wife of 27 years, Nydia, remains upset about the travails I am facing and most anxious to know how we will raise the necessary money to prove my innocence and vindicate my name. I just keep telling her that with Gods help-and yours- we will not only survive… but we will be victorious.
I want to be free to help the President’s re-election in 2020, please rush me your answer today.
God Bless You.
Sincerely,
Roger J. Stone, JR.