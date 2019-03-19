Undefeated super middleweight, Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson has signed an exclusive promotional contract with King’s Promotions.
Also announced is that Henderson has signed a multi-year extension with his manager, No Limit Mindset LLC.
“Loyalty is a big thing for me, I have been managing Kalvin since his pro debut and with this deal Kalvin demonstrated his belief in me as his manager for the critical years of his career. I am excited to get right to work with Marshall Kauffman to put a plan together for Kalvin in 2019,” Said Shane Shapiro of No Limit Mindset LLC.
“King’s Promotions is known to take their fighters to the next level of their career, and that’s what we are looking to do with TV fights coming soon! Huge shout out to my manager Shane Shapiro with No Limit Mindset for working on and securing this deal to advance my career. No Limit Mindset, Straightright and Team Sauce are taking over,”said Henderson
Henderson (11-0, 7 KOs) of Fort Worth Texas by way of Fayettville, Arkansas burst on to the scene with an impressive 7th round stoppage over Brandon Robinson in Robinson’s hometown of Philadelphia, on December 7th in a fight that was named “Philadelphia Fight of the Year.”
Henderson earned a prestigious Briscoe Award for which he will be honored on April 14th.
Henderson will be back in action in May.