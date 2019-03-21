By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAFP
For those who know Doctor Curmudgeon® well, they would never attribute a finely honed sense of direction to her.
Many individuals close to her can recount tales of panicked phone calls when she has been lost.
Even her GPS has given up on her.
For some strange neurological wiring, she is consummately unable to create topographical memories. She can become lost a couple of blocks from her home. This is not dementia as it has been present since childhood, when she would exclaim to the parents tightly holding to her hand, ”Mommy, Daddy, we are lost. We are blocks from home. Oh, woe is us.”
And as the family turned the corner…there was their home… not blocks away.
The GPS has given up on her and she has given up on it.
And so, when Doctor Curmudgeon® consistently gets email demanding that her best opportunity is to be a Lyft driver…she guffaws. Doctor Curmudgeon® driving somebody to their destination? They could easily set out for a restaurant in Miami Beach and wind up somehow heading to the New Jersey Turnpike.
For Doctor Curmudgeon® these emails are truly a source of wonderment and bizarre-ness
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
