New York’s David Telesco turned pro on Jan. 13 of 1991 with a first round KO over Anthony Sutton at Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, on the undercard of James Toney vs. Merqui Sosa. Two months later he suffered his first pro defeat in his 3rd pro bout dropping a 4 round decision to a man that would go on to also become a world class boxer Ernest “M-16” Mateen. That same year Telesco got his shot at revenge against Mateen, but lost another close decision, this time a 6 rounder. David ran off a string of 8 straight victories and in 1997 he faced Ernest Mateen for the 3rd time, but this was for the New York State Light Heavyweight Championship, and Telesco got his revenge with an 8th round stoppage over Mateen. Telesco continued his winning ways and on Oct. 9, 1998 he stepped into the ring to face former IBF Middleweight Champion/WBU Light Heavyweight Champion, and Olympic Gold Medalist Frank Tate.
The bout was televised on ESPN and Telesco put on an impressive performance stopping the former world champion in 4 rounds.
David then defeated Will Taylor by an 11th round technical knockout to win the USBA Light Heavyweight Title. With a record of 23-2, 19 by ko he was world ranked and got his chance at the unified and undisputed legendary world champion Roy Jones, JR.in a bout televised by HBO and seen around the world. David lost a unanimous decision that night as Roy Jones put on an awesome display of his incredible Hall-of-Fame talents. 14 years after his first pro fight, David got one more chance at a title. He lost a very close but unanimous decision to Eric Harding in a bid to regain his USBA Light-Heavyweight Title belt.
His last pro bout came on March 18, 2012 where he was stopped on his feet by 14-1 David Miranda in the 5th round. David Telesco ended his pro career with an impressive record of 30 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 25 of those wins by knockout!
