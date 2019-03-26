John Garfield was born on March 4, 1913, as Jacob Julius Garfinkle, to Russian and Jewish immigrants David and Hannah Garfinkle. He grew up in poverty in Depression-era New York City. His brother, Max, was born 5 years later. From an early age Garfield faced many struggles, starting with the death of his mother two years after Max was born. John and Max were sent to live with various relatives scattered across sections of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.
He also had difficulties in school. He could barely read and spell, and had poor attendance. He also suffered from a speech impediment. After his father remarried, they relocated to West Bronx, where John joined a series of gangs. He also began to hang out and spar at a boxing gym. His troubles in school didn’t improve. He was expelled three times and this led to his wish to quit. His father and step-mother sent him to P.S. 45, a school for difficult children. It was upon his entrance to this school when his life began to turn around for the better. The school’s principal, Angelo Patri, assigned him to a speech therapy class taught by a teacher named Margaret O’Ryan.
To help him with his speech she gave him acting exercises, had him memorize and deliver speeches in front of his class, and as he progressed, school assemblies. After showing improvement, O’Ryan saw his natural talent and cast him in school plays. With the encouragement of O’Ryan and Patri he began taking acting lessons and was a part of The Heckscher Foundation and began appearing in their productions. Garfield continued taking classes and performing in numerous stage productions. He made his Broadway debut in 1932 in a play called Lost Boy.
Thanks to O’Ryan and Patri’s positive influence, Garfield pursued a career in film. After many false starts, he finally started to win roles in films. He was cast in a supporting, yet crucial role as a tragic young composer in the drama FOUR DAUGHTERS (1938), with Claude Rains. After the film’s release, Garfield received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Following DAUGHTERS, Garfield appeared in THEY MADE ME A CRIMINAL (1938), again starring opposite Claude Rains and Ann Sheridan. The following year, he appeared in DUST BE MY DESTINY (1939), and DAUGHTERS COURAGEOUS (1939), both with his FOUR DAUGHTERS costar Priscilla Lane.
Throughout the 1940s Garfield’s career remained steady. He worked with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars and appeared in more than two dozen films including CASTLE ON THE HUDSON (1940), with Anne Sheridan, THE SEA WOLF (1941), OUT OF THE FOG (1941), with Ida Lupino, TORTILLA FLAT (1942), starring Spencer Tracy, and Hedy Lamarr, THE FALLEN SPARROW (1943), with Maureen O’Hara, the crime drama classic THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE (1946), with Lana Turner, HUMORESQUE (1946), starring Joan Crawford, the Oscar winning drama GENTLEMEN’S AGREEMENT (1947), with Gregory Peck and Dorothy McGuire, and BODY AND SOUL (1947). Garfield received his second Oscar nomination for his performance of boxer Charley Davis. Garfield would only appear in three films during the early 1950s: UNDER MY SKIN (1950), BREAKING POINT (1950), with Patricia Neal, and HE RAN ALL THE WAY (1951), with Shelley Winters. Garfield returned to Broadway and starred in a 1952 revival of Golden Boy, being cast in the lead role.
John Garfield died on May 21, 1952, due to coronary thrombosis. Long term heart problems had led to his death at the young age of 39.
Despite having to overcome many obstacles and facing personal issues in his short life, Garfield faced adversity and ultimately made a name for himself in Hollywood, and on the Broadway stage. He was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.Contact the Feature Writers