The 2019 Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championships kicked off last night with 96 elite boxers taking to the rings to begin their journey in hopes of punching their ticket to the 2020 Olympic Trials for Boxing this December.
The three rings saw 16 exciting bouts in each ring to give a preview of what is to come during the week-long tournament at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nev. This year’s edition of the Western Elite Qualifier is the second event of the USA Boxing Olympic Trials Qualifying Series, which will see two boxers in each elite Olympic weight class advance to the Trials.
Action continues today with two sessions of boxing, beginning at noon with the prep and junior divisions, while the youth and elite men and women’s divisions will take to the ring beginning at 3:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. PST.