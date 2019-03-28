The official weigh in took place for tomorrow night’s (Thursday, Mar. 28) RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass® pro boxing event at Cowboy Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas.
Below are the fighters’ official weights:
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (10)*
Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (15-0, 7 KOs), San Antonio, TX 140 lbs.
Rudy “AK47” Bernardo (24-3, 18 KOs), Elia Pina, Dominican Republic140 lbs.
CO-FEATURE — LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)*
Xavier Wilson (10-0-1, 1 KO), Baltimore, MD 134.6 lbs.
John Arellano (9-1, 9 KOs), Austin, TX 138.4 lbs.
LIGHTWEIGHTS (6)*
Joseph “Mongoose” Rodriguez (14-0-1, 2 KOs), San Antonio, TX 138.4 lbs.
Darryl Hayes (6-12, 1 KO), Houston, TX 134 lbs.
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS (4)*
Henry “World Star” Arredondo (2-0, 0 KOs), San Antonio, TX 127.6 lbs.
Jahaziel Vazquez (2-9, 1 KO), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 127.2 lbs.
SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
Raymond Guajardo (pro debut), San Antonio, TX 151.4 lbs.
Leonardo Mendez (pro debut), Petersburg, TX 149 1/2 lbs.
WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
Juan Rodriguez (8-13-1, 6 KOs), Haymarket, VA 148 lbs.
Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (11-0, 7 KOs), Houston, TX 149 lbs.
MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)
Alexis Camacho (21-6, 19 KOs), Austin, TX by way of Mexico 158.8 lbs.
Rich “The Ruler” Graham (6-21-4, 2 KOs), Houston, TX 160.4 lbs.
*denotes live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass