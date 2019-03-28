April 4th will continue Fight Club OC’s legacy as the best hybrid show in combat sports! On this night, from the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center, two of the baddest lightweights in the SoCal fight scene go head to head for the first ever Fight Club OC MMA Lightweight Title!
Jacob “Lil Badger” Rosales with a record of (10-4) will be putting it all on the line as he challenges for this coveted honor. His opponent, Quinton McCottrell (15-23) is a veteran of over 30 fights and is poised to make this a war against Rosales. MCCottrell’s last bout was a second round submission of Ian Butler on Fight Club OC’s Aug 23rd 2018 show. McCottrell has every intention of continuing his winning streak against Rosales come fight night.
Local fan favorite Kenny Quach from Santa Ana will be making his pro boxing debut in a 4 round Super Middleweight clash against Irvine’s Donte Stubbs (1-0). Quach is a very tough MMA fighter but Stubbs, who is coming off a points victory over Anthony Taylor, looks to show Quach that boxing is a totally different ballgame. This could very well be the fight of the night!
On the undercard of this historic night is another milestone for the sport of Mixed Martial Arts as we will showcase the first ever female Flyweight Tournament! The semi-finals will see Lisa Mauldin (2-0) taking on the super-tough Laura Gallardo making her pro MMA debut. In 2018, Mauldin and Amanda Jones fought in one of the bloodiest bouts Fight Club OC has ever produced and we have a feeling Mauldin-Gallardo is going to continue this string of brutality!
Lisa Mauldin vs Laura Gallardo Flyweight Tournament Semi Finals Fight Club OC April 4, 2019
The other side of this fistic equation will bare witness to Amanda “The Babyface Killer” Jones (0-1) taking on Muay Thai specialist Natalie Morgan in her MMA debut! Anybody who witnessed Amanda Jones bloody pro debut vs. Lisa Mauldin knows that she comes to throw down. This Flyweight tournament is the epitome of fights guaranteed with the two winners facing off on our June 13th Fight Club OC card.
Amanda Jones vs Natalie Morgan Flyweight Semi Finals April 4th 2019
This stacked card is leaving nothing to chance as Newport Beach’s Craig Wilkerson takes on Riverside’s Cory Hall in a 4 round Light Heavyweight clash. This will be both fighters boxing pro debut’s so somebody’s 0 must go!
The MMA action remains relentless in a 3 round Bantamweight bout between Santa Ana’s Joey Dorado making his pro debut vs. Murrieta’s favorite son Trevor Wells (1-0).
Opening the show, all the way from the Country of Georgia, we have Nikoloz Sekhniasvili (1-0) taking on Juan Pina from Texas in a 4 round Super Middleweight bout. Fight Club OC openers love to make an impression and we have a feeling this bout will be a fury filled affair!