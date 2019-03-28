THE ATLANTA CHILD MURDERS captivated more than 1.45 million viewers on average for Investigation Discovery, America’s leading true crime network. From Executive Producer Will Packer and Jupiter Entertainment, the three-hour premiere (9p-12a) grew in viewership every hour, making ID the #2 ranked network in ad-supported cable for delivery of W25-54 and #3 for P25-54 during the time period for Saturday, March 23rd. The special reached over 3.5 million unique viewers P2+ across its Prime and Late encores.
