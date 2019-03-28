Joe Kenda, John Walsh, Tony Harris… well my my and my! Catering to true crime fanatics everywhere, Investigation Discovery is once again taking viewers behind the scenes of their favorite TV channel with the return of the ultimate fan convention, IDCON 2019: DANGEROUS MINDS. This year’s theme will focus on the psyche of unpredictable criminals, offering the chance to interact with ID’s stars, see exclusive clips from new and beloved ID series, and immerse in experiences built specifically for super sleuths. The fourth annual IDCON returns to York New City on Saturday, May 18 from 9am-5pm at Center 415 – a two-story event space which will be transformed into the ultimate true crime fan experience for IDCON 2019: DANGEROUS MINDS.
“Investigation Discovery doesn’t just have viewers, we have super fans. Our self-proclaimed ‘ID Addicts’ have driven ID to unparalleled success, catapulting us to be the #1 network for both women and people, ages 25-54, in total day,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America. “As our thank you, we are thrilled to bring back IDCON, our annual love letter to our fans, made bigger – and, I’ll boldly declare – even, better than ever before!”
News journalist and beloved ID talent Tony Harris will once again emcee, and for the first time at IDCON fans will hear directly from icons of justice John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, as they discuss their latest endeavor to catch fugitives and find missing children on IN PURSUIT. Closing the day’s events will be everyone’s favorite HOMICIDE HUNTER, Lt. Joe Kenda, on the other side of the interrogation table for an intimate Q&A with fans. Additional ID talent, a full panel lineup and list of experiences for IDCON will be announced at a later date.
A portion of the proceeds from IDCON will be donated to New York’s Silver Shield Foundation, an organization which provides educational support to families of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty. Registration opens on Friday, April 5 at 10am via EventBrite, with fan capacity limited. Each $75 ticket buys one all-access pass at the IDCON 2019: DANGEROUS MINDS event. Fans are encouraged to join the Crime Obsession Facebook Group for breaking news updates and insider information about IDCON.