It happens every spring, sport fans across the county wait with bated breath for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Once the brackets are announced people all over the country start “bracket pools” at work, or with friends, sometimes for fun, more often for money. Well friends, I must admit that I am one of those people who waits, biting my nails, waiting for the selections and matchups. And when it starts, especially the first two days (which I think America should make a national holiday, since once 12:15 PM EST hits productivity across this great land goes down) I am glued to my TV. But alas, after the first two days my brackets are what they call “busted”. I still love watching the games, but to quote the great B.B King, the thrill is gone.
So I decided I would create a fun boxing bracket. 64 fighters competing in a single elimination tournament. Broken down into 4 sub brackets just like the basketball tourney, North, South, East and Midwest. On the first side will be 32 fighters whose career was pre-1975 (prime), the other, post-1975. The seeding will be the same as the NCAA with two of each #1-16 on each side matched the same way. Also, this is a P4P dream contest, so if a Featherweight faces a Heavyweight, for example, we judge not by size, but skill, reputation etc. Full disclosure, I contacted a group of boxing fans to come up with the fighters and the rankings but the decisions are mine. I know it will create some debate, possibly even some anger. Good, I want to hear from you with your picks and opinions!
This is to be released in several parts, today we will start with the North and tomorrow South, later this week the Midwest and East, the first two rounds of each. After that, and hopefully with some feedback from you the fans, the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will be released for both, followed by the final four and finally, the finals, which will get an article all its own, complete with a full fight breakdown. So let’s begin!!
NORTH (pre-1975)
#1- Muhammad Ali vs #16- Bob Fitzsimmons-
Winner #1- ALI
#8- Joe Gans vs #9- Joe Frazier
Winner #9- Joe Gans
#5- Jack Johnson vs #12- Ruben Olivares
Winner #12- Ruben Olivares (first big upset!)
#4- Rocky Marciano vs #13- Carmen Basilio
Winner #4- Rocky Marciano
#6- Emile Griffith vs #11- Pancho Villa
Winner #6- Emile Griffith
#3- Willie Pep vs #14- Kid Gavilan-
Winner #3- Willie Pep
#7- Stanley Ketchell vs #10 Ezzard Charles
Winner #10- Ezzard Charles
#2- Joe Louis vs #15- George Foreman
Winner #2- Joe Louis
ROUND 2
#1- Muhammad Ali vs #8- Joe Gans
Winner #1- Muhammad Ali
#12 Ruben Olivares vs #4- Rocky Marciano
Winner #4- Rocky Marciano
#6- Emile Griffith vs #3- Willie Pep
Winner #3- Willie Pep
#10- Ezzard Charles vs #2- Joe Louis
Winner #2- Joe Louis
Stayed tune for the next installment, rounds 1 and 2 of the South. And let’s hear your opinions!
