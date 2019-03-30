Complete Bellator 219: Awad vs. Girtz Results:
Brandon Girtz (16-8) defeated Saad Awad (23-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Daniel Straus (25-8, 1 NC) defeated Shane Kruchten (12-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:53 of round one
Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) defeated Mike Jasper (13-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Joe Schilling (4-5) defeated Keith Berry (15-15-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Preliminary Card:
Joey Davis (5-0) defeated Marcus Anthony (1-1) via KO (punch) at 4:21 of round one
Dalton Rosta (1-0) defeated Cody Vidal (1-2) via TKO (injury) at 1:06 of round one
Shawn Bunch (9-3) defeated Dominic Mazzotta (14-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC) defeated A.J. Matthews (9-9) via TKO at 3:24 of round two
Janay Harding (5-3) defeated Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-28)
Darren Smith Jr. (16-10) defeated Joshua Jones (8-4) via knockout (punches) at :34 of round one
John Mercurio (9-8) defeated Johnny Cisneros (12-7) via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Rickey Furar (4-1) deteated Roman Puga (1-1) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two
Sunni Imhotep (1-0) defeated Eugene Correa (0-2) via KO (punch) at :44 of round one
*David Pacheco (1-0) vs. Kelvin Gentapanan (Pro Debut) was cancelled by CSAC, as Pacheco weighed in above the allotted limit on fight day.