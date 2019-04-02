Kazakh power was on display at last night’s which featured a pair of M-1 Challenge title fights, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Home country fighters won five of five fights, including the main event, in which undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (11-0) knocked out his Russian opponent, Danila Prikaza (11-3-1).
Rakhmonov thrilled his countrymen in attendance, unleashing a barrage of unanswered punches on Prikaza, until the referee halted the fight midway through the second round (pictured below), capturing the vacant M-1 Challenge welterweight crown.
The 24-year-old Rakhmonov became the first undisputed M-1 Challenge champion from Kazakhstan.
In a battle between undefeated challengers, Russian Khadis Ibragimov (8-0) stopped Rafal “Kijana” Kijanczuk (7-1), of Poland, in the opening round to retain his M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title.
In a post-fight interview, Ibragimov said that he is now ready to sign with the UFC and start his quest for a new title belt.
Kazakhstan flyweight Arman Ashimov (10-3-1), the former Interim M-1 Challenge flyweight titlist, won a unanimous decision despite a broken hand over previously undefeated Brazilian Kayck “Chuck” Alencar (9-1), the South American Muay Thai champion. Ashimov broke his hand in the same place he did in his fight with current M-1 Challenge flyweight champion Aleksander Doskalchuk in their undisputed title fight last year.
Frenchmen won the opening two fights of the main card. Featherweight Anthony “La Masse” Dizy (12-3) won his M-1 Global debut, taking a split decision from previously undefeated Abubakar Mestoev (7-1), of Russia. Michael “Ragnar” Lebout (19-9-2) submitted Russian Alik Albogachiev (5-2) in the second round, earning him a title shot against M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Roman Bogatov.
On the preliminary card, Brazilian Jean “Panqueka” Petrick (10-3) defeated Russian middleweight Denis Tiuliulin (5-4) by way of split decision, Canadian heavyweight Tanner “Bulldozer” Boser (15-5-1) and Zaur Gadzhibabayev (7-2-1), of Azerbaijan, fought to a three-round draw, and American featherweight “Gorgeous” George Garcia (9-3) turned in an impressive M-1 Global debut, using a rear naked choke to submit Ukrainian Yuri Chobuka (10-2) in the third round. Garcia was losing the fight until the final 30-seconds, in which, he took down Chobuka, tried a few choke-holds and finished him off with only 20-seconds remaining for the Submission of the Night.
In a fight between a pair of 4-0 lightweights, two-time Kazakhstan National and Asian grappling champion, Azamat “Massaget” Bakytov (5-0) won a unanimous decision over Boris Medvedev (4-1), of Russia.
Another previously unbeaten fighter, Russian middleweight Ivan Bogdanov (6-1) was punched out by Vadim Shabadash (9-3) in the opening round.
On the pre-undercard, Kazakh flyweight Assu “Zulfikhar” Almabaev (10-2) knocked of yet another undefeated fighter, Frenchman Pierre Ludet (5-1), locking in a guillotine choke for a second-round submission.
Undefeated bantamweight Abylaikhan Kadyrkhan (5-0) got thing rolling in the first fight of the night, blasting out former Georgian National amateur champion Beno Adamia (5-4-1) via punches at the 53-second mark of the first round.
Below find the official results:
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – VACANT M-1 CHALLENGE WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Shavkat Rakhmonov (11-0, M-1: 6-0), Kazakhstan
WKO/TKO2 (Punches – 2:16)
Danila Prikaza (11-3-1, M-1: 8-3), Russia
(Rakhmonov wins M-1 Challenge welterweight title)
CO-FEATURE – M-1 LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Khadis Ibragimov (8-0, M-1: 4-0), Champion, Russia
WKO/TKO1
Rafal Kijanczuk, Challenger, (7-1, M-1: 3-1), Poland
( M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title)
FLYWEIGHTS
Arman Ashimov (10-3-1, M-1: 4-1), Kazakhstan
WDEC
Kayck Alencar (9-1, M-1: 1-1), Brazil
150-LBS CATCHWEIGHT
Anthony Dizy(6-1, M-1: 1-0), France
WDEC3
Abubakar Mestoev (7-1, M-1: 7-1), Russia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Mickael Lebout (19-9-2, M-1: 3-1), France
WSUB2
Alik Albogachiev (5-2, M-1: 5-2), Russia
UNDERCARD
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Zaur Gadzhibabayev (9-3-1, M-1: 5-1-1), Azerbaijan
D3
Tanner Boser (15-5-1, M-1: 0-0-1), Canada
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Jean Petrick (10-3, M-1: 2-0), Brazil
WDEC3
Denis Tiuliulin (5-4, 1 NC, M-1: 1-2), Russia
Vadim Shabadash (9-3, M-1: 4-1), Ukraine
WKO/TKO1 (Punches – 3:54)
Ivan Bogdanov (6-1, M-1: 1-1), Russia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Azamat Bakytov (5-0, M-1: 1-0), Kazakhstan
WDEC3
Boris Medvedev (4-1, M-1: 3-1), Russia
FEATHERWEIGHTS
George Garcia (9-3, M-1: 1-0), USA
WSUB3 (Rear Naked Choke – 4:45)
Yuri Chobuka (10-2, M-1: 2-1), Ukraine
PRE-UNDERCARD
FLYWEIGHTS
Assu Almabaev (10-2, M-1: 2-0), Kazakhstan
WSUB2 (Guillotine Choke)
Pierre Ludet (5-1, M-1: 1-1), France
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Abylaikhan Kadyrkhan (5-0, M-1: 1-0), Kazakhstan
WKO/TKO1 (Punches – 0:53)
Beno Adamia (5-4-1, M-1: 0-1), Georgia