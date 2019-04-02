Javier Diaz started out as a professional Flyweight in 1981 and fought as a professional until 1999. He turned pro on April 1, 1981 (No fooling!) with a 4th round tko of Hector Benavides in Mexico. “Suzuki” won his first 16 in a row before losing by 5th round tko to Mario Gonzalez (10-1-1, 9 KO) in Harlingen, TX. on Aug. 17, 1982.
He continued to battle on with streaks of wins and losses, winning several different Mexican State Titles along the way. He was a journeyman who fought several world champions, and world ranked contenders including: Gaby Canizales, Orlando Canizales, Cesar Soto, and Paul Gonzales before fighting for and winning the Mexican National Flyweight Title with a 12 round decision over Willy Salazar in June of 1989. He lost that title in his first defense but fought on and challenged for several minor title belts.
He soon became an opponent for world class champions, losing to: Marco Antonio Barrera, Paulie Ayala, Sergio Reyes, Tim Austin, Clarence “Bones” Adams and Joel Casamayor to name a few. Just as he started his career with a long winning streak, he ended with 10 losses in a row.
July 2nd 1999 was his last appearance in the ring as he was knocked out by undefeated Juan Jose Arias (27-0, 22 KO) in the 5th round of a Jr. Lightweight bout in Fresno, CA. Diaz was short on stature (standing about 5 feet tall), but had plenty of heart with 99 professional bouts!
He finished his career with a record of 45 wins, 49 losses, 4 draws, and 11 knockouts.
