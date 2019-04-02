Welcome to Part III of our boxing March Madness tournament. Today we will do the first 2 rounds of the South (Pre-1975). Remember the rules, this is a P4P tournament, single elimination. The fighters and rankings were selected by a panel of boxing fans but the picks are mine, and I want to hear you the fans take on the selections. Let’s go!
SOUTH (pre-1975)
#1-Sugar Ray Robinson vs #16- Sonny Liston
Winner #1- Sugar Ray Robinson
#8- Benny Leonard vs #9- Jersey Joe Walcott
Winner #8- Benny Leonard
#5- Archie Moore vs #12- Carlos Monzon
Winner #5- Archie Moore
#4- Jack Dempsey vs #13- Eder Jofre
Winner #4- Jack Dempsey
#6-Sam Langford vs #11- Sandy Saddler
Winner #11- Sandy Saddler (another hard pick!)
#3- Harry Greb vs #14- Gene Tunney
Winner #3- Harry Greb (Because if they are the same size Greb wins hands down)
#7- Barney Ross vs #10- Bob Foster
Winner #7- Barney Ross
#2- Henry Armstrong vs #15-Tony Zale
Winner #2- Henry Armstrong
ROUND 2
#1- Sugar Ray Robinson vs #8- Benny Leonard
Winner #1- Sugar Ray Robinson
#5- Archie Moore vs #4- Jack Dempsey
Winner #5- Archie Moore (yet another hard pick)
#6- Sam Langford vs #3- Harry Greb
Winner #3- Harry Greb
#7- Barney Ross vs #2-Henry Armstrong
Winner #2- Henry Armstrong
There we go, remember to stay tuned fight fans for the Midwest (post-1975) the last bracket of the first 2 rounds. And I want to hear your picks, if you agree, disagree or just think I’m crazy, let’s get this conversation started.
