Emily Blunt is one in an elite group of actresses who I not only hold esteemed admiration for, but I’ll watch anything they’re in, regardless of the genre. Blunt has incredible range and throughout her career has portrayed a wide variety of roles.
Emily Blunt was born on February 23, 1983 in Wandsworth, London, England. She holds dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and the United States. The second of four children, Blunt struggled with stuttering from the ages of seven to fourteen. In a recent interview, Blunt credited a school teacher for helping her overcome the stutter through acting. Through hard work and diligence, she overcame the stutter. She would later sit on the board of directors for the American Institute for Stuttering. She attended Ibstock Place School in southwest London, and at age sixteen, she went to Hurtwood House in Dorking, Surrey, a private college known for its performing arts program. While there, she was discovered by an agent.
She began her career on the stage, making her professional debut opposite Dame Judi Dench in a production of The Royal Family. The production won rave reviews, and Blunt was named Best Newcomer by the Evening Standard. She went on to perform in additional stage productions of Vincent in Brixton and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, as Juliet. Before making it big in American films, Blunt enjoyed much success in British television. In 2003 she made her screen debut in the drama BOURDICA. She played 16th Century queen Catherine Howard in the two-part television drama HENRY VIII, followed by an appearance in one episode of FOYLE’S WAR, playing Lucy Markham, and turned in wonderful performances in MY SUMMER OF LOVE (2004), with Miranda Richardson and GIDEON’S DAUGHTER (2005), the mini-series EMPIRE (2005) and THE STRANGE CASE OF SHERLOCK HOLMES & ARTHUR CONAN DOYLE (2005). Blunt would go on to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress-Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for her performance in GIDEON’S DAUGHTER, after its release in the United States.
In the early to mid 2000s Blunt was making a name for herself in American films. She made her debut in the dramedy THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006), starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Blunt portrays the snooty an often unpleasant Emily, who is not too keen on helping Hathaway’s character, Andie adjust to her new role as Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) assistant. Blunt stole every scene she was in with her delivery and on-screen charisma. It was after her role in PRADA that I became enamored by her acting ability and charm. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. Blunt followed up with roles in the mystery thrillers IRRESISTIBLE (2006), with Susan Sarandon and WIND CHILL (2007). Blunt turned in performances in three more films in 2007- THE JANE AUSTEN BOOK CLUB, DAN IN REAL LIFE, with Steve Carell, and CHARLIE WILSON’S WAR, with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks. The following year, she appeared in THE GREAT BUCK HOWARD (2008), with Colin Hanks, Tom Hanks and John Malkovich and SUNSHINE CLEANING (2008), starring opposite Amy Adams. Blunt portrays Norah, the sister of Adams’s character Rose.
The sisters start an unusual business- a biohazard removal/crime scene clean-up service. By this time Blunt was a bonafide movie star and soon she would become a hot property in Hollywood and a certified A-Lister. She received another Golden Globe nomination for her next role, as Queen Victoria in THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009), starring Rupert Friend, Paul Bettany and Miranda Richardson. She co-starred opposite Benicio Del Toro and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the horror film THE WOLFMAN (2010) portraying Gwen Conliffe. Also in 2010, she starred as Princess Mary, in the comedy GULLIVER’S TRAVELS, with Jack Black and Jason Segel. Throughout 2011, Blunt was very busy, appearing in several films including YOUR SISTER’S SISTER, THE MUPPETS, playing Miss Piggy’s assistant in a cameo role, THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU with Justin Timberlake, SALMON FISHING IN THE YEMEN, with Ewan McGregor and she lent her voice for the animated GNOMEO & JULIET, with James McAvoy and Maggie Smith. Her next role was in the time-travelling action film LOOPER (2012), portraying Sara, opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis.
As if she couldn’t be any more talented, Blunt proved she has more than just exceptional acting abilities. For her role in INTO THE WOODS (2014), she displayed her wonderful singing capabilities as the BAKER’S WIFE, featuring an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick and Chris Pine. The same year, she starred opposite Tom Cruise in the action sci-fi film EDGE OF TOMORROW. Her next film was the crime drama, SICARIO (2015), with Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. The following year she starred as the ice Queen Freya in the action adventure THE HUNTSMAN: WINTER’S WAR (2016), with Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain and Charlize Theron, and the crime drama THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (2016), as Rachel, a divorcee who becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that sends shockwaves throughout her life. The film also starred Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux and Luke Evans. Blunt received a BAFTA Film Award nomination for her performance. She provided her voice for her next three projects- MY LITTLE PONY:THE MOVIE (2017), ANIMAL CRACKERS (2017) and SHERLOCK GNOMES (2018).
2018 was a big year for Blunt. She starred as Evelyn Abbott in the horror smash A QUIET PLACE, co-starring with her real-life husband John Krasinski (of THE OFFICE fame), who also served as writer and director of the popular film. Blunt won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Her other major role that year was as Mary Poppins, in MARY POPPINS RETURNS. The actress assumed the role from the legendary Julie Andrews, who played the part to perfection back in 1964. Blunt’s portrayal of the iconic character earned her another Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy. Many felt Andrews couldn’t be replaced as the magical nanny, and that was never the case. Blunt’s performance wasn’t a carbon copy of Andrews, but rather her own interpretation of the character. Blunt was not only given the opportunity to sing again, she also delighted us with her remarkable dancing skills. Yes, she’s a triple threat!
Blunt has upcoming projects in the works, and are due for release in 2020, including JUNGLE CRUISE, and A QUIET PLACE 2, among others.
Essential Blunt:
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)
LOOPER (2012)
SICARIO (2015)
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (2016)
A QUIET PLACE (2018)