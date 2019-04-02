Lawrence Clay Bey was a celebrated amateur, and member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team. He lost a hotly contested bout in the opening round of the Olympic Games to eventual Gold Medalist and future World Champion Wladimir Klitschko, stunning the Ukranian giant with a standing 8-count, but losing a disputed decision by a 10-8 score. He finished his amateur boxing career with a record of 60-9.
He turned pro on July 5, 1997 with a first round knockout over Billy McDonald in Moline, IL. Over the next 3 years, he ran his record to 12-0, 9 KO’s, and on Nov. 11, 2000 stepped into the ring for a battle of undefeated prospects against Clifford Etienne (18-0, 13 KO) on the undercard of Lennox Lewis vs David Tua in Las Vegas, NV. Bey took his first loss by a 10 round decision.
He ran off a streak of 6 wins with 4 ko’s including a 10 round decision victory over 19-2 Charles Shufford. Lawrence got his first shot at a title on June 6, 2003 when he faced Cuban star Elieser Castillo for the interim NABF Heavyweight Title belt.
Clay Bey suffered his 2nd defeat being stopped in the 7th round of a bout that was close up to that point. 2 fights later Lawrence picked up the vacant IBA Continental Heavyweight Title with an impressive 5th round tko over Imamu Mayfield. On Feb. 12, 2005 Clay Bey went to Berlin, Germany to face Sinan Samil Sam (22-2, 15 KO) for the WBC International heavyweight title. Sam won a close but unanimous decision over Clay Bey. About 6 months later, Lawrence Clay Bey fought his last pro bout against Derek Bryant (18-4, 15 KO) ending up in a majority draw, winning 96-94 on 1 scorecard, and going 95-95 on the two other judges cards. Lawrence ended his professional boxing career with a record of 21 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw with 16 wins by knockout.
