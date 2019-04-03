April 20th on PPV from the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden will host WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford, 34-0, 25 KO’s who will defend his strap for the second time against former WBA & IBF Super Lightweight Champion Amir Khan, 33-4, 20 KO’s.
As the odds provided by Paruk of SBD suggest, Terence Crawford (-1600) is going to overwhelm Amir Khan (+800). Khan has always relied on his unparalleled speed to outpoint opponents, but the 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist is now 32 and a hair slower than he used to be. The undefeated Crawford, arguably the best pound-for-pound active fighter, is going to be just as quick and considerably more powerful. If Samuel Vargas and his 14 career KO’s can put Khan on the mat, Crawford sure can.
Khan’s chances to win this fight are slim to none and both slim and none left town for good!
Ringside Report predicts that Crawford will stop Khan within 6 rounds ultimately ending his career. Once that happens, Crawford’s camp needs to look for a Keith Thurman or Errol Spence, JR. fight to draw some PPV dollars for “Bud” in a fight that really shouldn’t be on a PPV, but is more deserving than this farce!
The undercard for a PPV is not very strong as well and is as follows:
Teofimo Lopez, 12-0, 10 KO’s Vs Edis Tatli, 31-2, 10 KO’s (Lightweights)
Shakur Stevenson, 10-0, 6 KO’s Vs Christopher Diaz, 24-1, 16 KO’s (Featherweights)
Felix Verdejo, 24-1, 16 KO's Vs Bryan Vasquez, 37-3, 23 KO's (Lightweights)