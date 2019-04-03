The Owens-Rogers Museum at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will open for the season on April 3, 2019. The 1906 Craftsman Bungalow is the site where famed actress and dancer Ginger Rogers was born in 1911.
Owens-Rogers Museum Birthplace of Ginger Rogers to Open April 3 Independence, MO, March 26, 2019 –(PR.com)– The Owens-Rogers Museum is owned by Marge and Gene Padgitt of Three Trails Cottages, LLC. They worked to restore the home for over two years before opening it to the public in August of 2018. The home has been transformed into a museum dedicated to Lela Owens-Rogers and her daughter, Ginger Rogers.
Lela Owens-Rogers was a Vaudeville scriptwriter, newspaper reporter, and a Hollywood screenwriter. Her daughter, Ginger, became one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Ginger Rogers made 73 films and appeared in dozens of radio shows and theatrical productions.
Displays include memorabilia, posters, dolls, signed items, Ginger’s family tree, and authentic gowns and other items that Ginger Rogers owned and wore. Guests may listen to a radio broadcast with Ginger Rogers and Bob Hope.
The Museum is open Wednesday – Friday from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm and Saturday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. From April through September. Private groups of 10 or more must make arrangements in advance.
Tickets are $8 for ages 13 and up and $5 for ages 5 – 12.
The Owens-Rogers Museum offers a 60-minute in-depth pre-tour presentation for groups at their group meeting site in the greater Kansas City area for $100.
Contact museum director Marge Padgitt at 816-833-1602 or email owensrogersmuseum@gmail.com for more information.