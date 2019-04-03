Recently at WonderCon, DC Universe unveiled a slate of new features and programming updates for the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service. Kicking off the panel, DC Universe announced its members will now have access to DC’s vast digital comics library that encompasses many thousand single issue comics published over 80 years. The price of DC Universe remains unchanged and now includes the added benefit of all the DC comics members can read, view on a big screen and enjoy in vivid detail. Individual issues published 12 months prior to any given date will be available on DC Universe starting in April (exact launch date to be announced).
“From the time DC Universe launched last year, our fans have loved the comic experience and have asked us for just one thing – more! The expansion to thousands of titles in January 2019 was a first step in our goal to deliver on that request, to provide DC Universe members full access to the pantheon of DC’s epic Super Hero stories,” said DC Universe Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sam Ades. “We’re thrilled to respond to our fans yet again with the incredible value of the ultimate DC digital comics library.”
DC Universe also revealed the May 31, 2019 premiere date of upcoming original live-action series “Swamp Thing.” The series follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, only to soon discover that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. Horror underpinnings are expected of the series from executive producers James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman.
DC Universe unveiled a first-look image of Stargirl from the upcoming DC Universe original live action series “Stargirl.” Based on DC characters created by Geoff Johns, from Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, “Stargirl” stars Brec Bassinger (“Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan (aka Stripe). The “Stargirl” super suit was designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include “Titans,” “Doom Patrol,” “Black Lightning” and “Jumanji,” among others. “Stargirl” is set to debut in early 2020 on the DC Universe digital subscription service. Johns created the series and will serve as the showrunner.
An updated schedule for upcoming DC Universe exclusive live action and animated originals was outlined in the panel discussion at WonderCon. Critically acclaimed “Titans” will come back to DC Universe with season 2 in Fall 2019. Animated series “Harley Quinn” will follow in late Fall 2019.
Additionally, DC Universe announced that season one of the drama “Krypton” will make its DC Universe debut on April 5, 2019. The live-action series “Krypton” from executive producers David Goyer and Cameron Welsh will now become available to DC Universe members, in advance of its season 2 premiere in summer 2019 on SYFY.
Animated original film “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five” will debut on April 16. “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five” is the eleventh Justice League animated film and will be available on DC Universe the same day and date as the 4K Ultra HD, Bluray and DVD release.
The debut date for the mid-season premiere of “Young Justice: Outsiders” was also revealed. The remaining 13 episodes of this fan-favorite original animated series will begin on July 2, 2019.
News Recap: Coming Soon to DC Universe:
Access to the ultimate DC Digital Comics Library: Fans will have unprecedented access to the DC comic book library on DC Universe with no change to the price of the service. Coming in April 2019.
“Swamp Thing” Premiere: Original live-action series “Swamp Thing” will premiere on DC Universe on May 31, 2019.
“Stargirl” First Look: A first look at Courtney Whitmore’s iconic super suit for “Stargirl” was revealed. Stargirl will premiere in early 2020.
“Krypton” Premiere: “Krypton” season 1 will premiere on DC Universe on April 5, 2019.
Original animated film “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five” will premiere on DC Universe on April 16, the same day and date as the 4K Ultra HD, Bluray and DVD release.
“Young Justice: Outsiders” Mid-Season Debut: The much anticipated second half of original animated series “Young Justice: Outsiders” will debut on July 2, 2019.
“Titans” Season 2: Highly acclaimed “Titans” season 2 will premiere in Fall 2019. Recent casting announcements have unveiled an exciting slate of characters for season 2, including Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent (aka Superboy); Esai Morales as Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke); Chella Man as Joseph Wilson (aka Jericho) and Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson (aka the Ravager).
“Harley Quinn”: Original animated series “Harley Quinn” will follow “Titans” season 2 in late Fall 2019.
Launched on September 15, 2018, DC Universe is available today at $7.99 per month or $74.99 annually (plus taxes, where applicable). DC Universe is available in the U.S. on iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, as well as the web and mobile web, with more platforms coming soon. To learn more and purchase today, visit dcuniverse.com and follow DC Universe on social networks including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. DC Universe is not intended for children.
About DC
DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.