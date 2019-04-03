Multiple Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer, writer, musician and performer RuPaul Charles will bring his distinctive voice, exceptional interview skills, passion for helping others and inclusive brand of humor to broadcast television in a daily talk show June 10, announced David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, FOX Television Stations. The program will broadcast on select FOX Television Stations, including WNYW FOX 5 in New York and KTTV FOX 11 in LA, for a limited three-week run.
“RuPaul” will air on select Fox Stations Monday through Friday; further stations to be announced in coming weeks. Entertaining and heartfelt in everything he does, the show will feature Charles’ modern take on the talk format. He will showcase his aspirational message with celebrity and newsmaker interviews, along with empowering everyday people to become their best selves.
His sense of beauty, make-up and style will make the runway work for everyone. Charles’ 20-plus years interviewing and coaching along with his own evolution in music, fashion, style and media will inspire audiences daily.
Said Charles: “Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history. Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”
Cicha added: “Part of the appeal of doing limited series is the freedom it allows to try something really different. That’s this show.”
“RuPaul” will be executive produced by Jill Van Lokeren (Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour, The Oprah Winfrey Show), Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder, and produced by Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.
RuPaul Andre Charles is an American actor, model, singer, songwriter, television personality and author. Since 2009, he has executive produced and hosted the reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, for which he received four Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018. RuPaul is the most commercially successful drag queen of all time, and in 2017, he was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.
RuPaul was born and raised in San Diego, CA and later moved to Atlanta, GA to study performing arts. He settled in New York City where he became a popular fixture on the nightclub scene. RuPaul achieved international fame with the release of the single, “Supermodel (You Better Work),” which was included on his debut album Supermodel of the World (1993).
In 1995, he became the first spokesperson for MAC Cosmetics, raising millions of dollars for the MAC AIDS Fund, becoming the first man to land a major cosmetics campaign. In 1996, RuPaul landed a TV talk show on VH1, The RuPaul Show, taping over 100 episodes with co-host, Michelle Visage, while simultaneously co-hosting a morning drive radio show on WKTU, also with Visage. Currently, RuPaul hosts a weekly podcast, called “RuPaul: What’s The Tee?” with Michelle Visage.
As a recording artist, RuPaul has co-written and co-produced fifteen studio albums to date, including Foxy Lady (1996), Champion (2009), Glamazon (2011), Born Naked (2014), and American (2017).
RuPaul’s Drag Race has produced eleven seasons to date and has inspired several spin-off series, including RuPaul’s Drag U and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. RuPaul was also featured as a host on the series Skin Wars: Fresh Paint, Good Work, Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul, and as a judge for CBS global competition series, The World’s Best.
As an actor, RuPaul has appeared in over 50 films and television shows both in and out of drag including Crooklyn (1994), The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995), But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), Hurricane Bianca (2016), Comedy Central series Broad City (2017), Netflix originals Girlboss (2017) and Gracie & Frankie (2019), and the voice of Queen Chante in The Simpsons (2018). Most recently, RuPaul has teamed up with Michael Patrick King (Sex in the City, 2 Broke Girls) to produce Netflix original comedy series, AJ & The Queen, in which RuPaul will also star.
As an author, RuPaul has published three books: GuRu (Harper Collins, 2018), Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style (Harper Collins, 2010), and Lettin’ It All Hang Out (Hyperion Books, 1995).
RuPaul splits his time between New York, California and Wyoming. He has been with his Australian partner, Georges LeBar, since 1994, where they met at the Limelight nightclub in New York City. They married in January 2017.
About World of Wonder
For more than two decades, award-winning production company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. Programming highlights include: Emmy® Award winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1/Logo), “Million Dollar Listing” LA & NY (Bravo), “Dancing Queen” (Netflix), “Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce” (Fuse), and “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric” (National Geographic); award-winning films and documentaries including “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures,” “Menendez: Blood Brothers,” “Inside Deep Throat,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “I Am Britney Jean,” “In Vogue: The Editor’s Eye,” “Carrie Fisher’s Wishful Drinking,” “Monica in Black and White,” Emmy-winning “The Last Beekeeper,” and Emmy-winning “Out of Iraq.” Seven of WOW’s films have premiered at the Sundance Film festival including “Becoming Chaz” and “Party Monster.” World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its YouTube channel WOWPresents (1M+ subs), SVOD digital platform WOW Presents Plus, along with an award-winning blog, The WOW Report. World of Wonder’s bi-annual RuPaul’s DragCon is the world’s largest drag culture convention, welcoming more than 100,000 attendees across LA and NYC in 2018.
About Telepictures
Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, is an industry-leading and Emmy® Award–winning producer of innovative, multiplatform advertiser-friendly television series and digital content for the first-run syndication, cable and digital marketplace. Programs produced by Telepictures have won 93 Emmy® Awards in the last 20 years, including Outstanding Talk Show or Outstanding Talk Show Host for 16 of the last 19 years. Telepictures series include The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Extra, Judge Mathis, Ellen’s Game of Games(produced in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television), The People’s Court, The Real, TMZ, TMZ Live, TMZ Sports and OBJECTified. For more information about Telepictures programming, please visit www.telepicturestv.com.
About Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is one of the leading distributors of entertainment programming to the domestic television marketplace, distributing first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures to local broadcast television stations, as well as to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast networks and subscription video-on-demand platforms throughout the U.S.
First run series distributed by WBDTD include Telepictures’ “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “TMZ,” “TMZ Live,” “Extra,” “The Real,” “Judge Mathis” and “The People’s Court.” Current off-network programs include “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Friends,” “Mike & Molly” and “Mom.”
FOX Television Stations
FOX Television Stations owns and operates 28 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.