Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK Collaboration for Video Production and Streaming Flanders, NJ, (PR.com)— Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK are proud to announce a collaboration to offer new and enhanced services to companies and individuals looking to capitalize on video and streaming. From script to screens-of-any-size, this collaboration is aimed to help clients do the most with their digital media at every step in the process.
Gavin Grace, Founder and Creative Director of Blue Peach Media on the collaboration, “With 17 Patents and over 20 years in the streaming business, SurferNETWORK is the perfect streaming partner for Blue Peach. We’re very happy to be working with them. They’re excellent at what they do, and they’re easy to work with. The collaboration offers Blue Peach customers a platform to monetize and distribute their video content online with 24/7 customer support.”
“Research suggests that by 2022, online videos will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic,” added SurferNETWORK President and Co-Founder Bill Grywalski. “Now SurferNETWORK customers have access to trusted professional video production services to help take marketing efforts for themselves and their clients to the next level. Teaming up with Gavin and the crew at Blue Peach is a great synergistic relationship, offering a benefit not only to our current customers, but anyone looking to expand their marketing efforts in one of the fastest growing segments around the globe; we could not be more excited to see where it goes.”
Blue Peach Media produces video & animation for a variety of agency, corporate, government and advertising use. Offering a complete range of digital media services to script, design, shoot, edit, and deliver your custom project. Blue Peach has 20 years experience shooting and editing video all over the world. Count on Blue Peach to handle your message with care and deliver it professionally, efficiently, and seamlessly. Learn more: http://www.bluepeachmedia.com
SurferNETWORK provides comprehensive streaming solutions for a diverse customer base across the globe, powering the digital audio and video efforts in a variety of industries. Radio, Colleges & Universities, sports teams, the faith-based community, independent artists and labels, and hobbyists alike all utilize the SurferNETWORK platform to monetize and stream live and on-demand audio and video content. Learn more at https://www.surfernetwork.com