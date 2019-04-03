In the newest installment of the critically acclaimed DC Super Hero Girls comics series, the teenage superheroes face their smartest competition yet—the Metropolis High Science Fair!
Set in the same universe as the new “DC Super Hero Girls” animated series created by Lauren Faust that airs Sundays on Cartoon Network, “DC Super Hero Girls: Weird Science” is an original story that follows Zatanna and the rest of the teen superheroes as they tap into their inner scientists for the upcoming school competition.
In “Weird Science,” all the DC Super Hero Girls are excited to compete in Metropolis High’s science fair—everyone except Zee Zatara, a.k.a. Zatanna. Magic is Zee’s life, and science seems so dull in comparison. When she tries to help her friends with their projects, things keep going wrong. Is her magic causing the science to go haywire? Who will be named the ultimate “science” hero?
Penned by fan-favorite writer Amanda Deibert, the 14-chapter series features a cast of rotating artists including Yancey Labat, Agnes Garbowska, and Erich Owen, among others. The digital series will debut new chapters every week, and the first chapter is available now everywhere digital comics are sold.
Written by Amanda Deibert
Illustrated by Yancey Labat
MSRP: $0.99
Available everywhere comics are sold including https://www.readdc.com